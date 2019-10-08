Bhopal: Minor sexually assaults 8-year-old girl

BHOPAL: On the day when kanya poojan was organised in households to celebrate navratri, an eight-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a minor in the state capital on Monday.

Shahapura police have arrested the 15-year-old minor, who happens to be brother of the minor girl’s tutor. The accused boy, who studies in class 9, was booked for rape and sent to juvenile home. The girl’s tuition teacher was not at home when the incident occurred.

The class 3 student minor had gone to her tutor house to check if the teacher was taking tuition on the day. The minor, unaware that her tutor was not at home, went inside the house looking for her.

The tutor’s minor brother, who was alone at the house groped the girl and then allegedly raped her, said police. The girl when managed to free herself raised alarm.

The neighbours who came hearing her shrieks informed the police and the girl’s family. The girl’s medical examination was performed and the accused was sent to juvenile home.

Sub divisional officer of police (SDOP) Misrod Anil Tripathi said the girl initially was unable to narrate the incident, it was only when her mother counselled that she spoke about it.