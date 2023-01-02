Bhopal: Minor raped in cowshed, accused arrested

Representative picture |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Gunga police station staff have arrested a man for raping a girl after forcibly taking her inside a cowshed in a village near Bhopal.

Gunga police station house officer Ramesh Rai told Free Press that the survivor was a 15-year-old minor girl. The incident took place on Sunday evening, when the survivor left home to visit a temple.

On her way to temple, she met farmer Kripal Thakur, a resident of the same village. Thakur forcibly took her to a cowshed, locked the door and allegedly outraged her modesty. When the survivor screamed, her parents reached the spot.

The survivor narrated her ordeal to her parents, after which, the police were informed. The police took the accused into custody, SHO Rai said.