Bhopal: Minor raped by relative on pretext of taking selfie

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year old girl was raped by her relative on the pretext of taking a selfi at an under-construction building, said Mangalwara police here on Wednesday.

Police station incharge Sandeep Pawar told media that the minor lived with her stepmother in Jhangirabad area. She had gone to meet her relatives in Sehore. Her relative, resident of Timrani in Harda district, who her good friend visited Bhopal on October 28.

He insisted to meet her but the minor refused. As he mounted pressure on the girl, the victim and one of her cousin sisters boarded a bus and reached Bhopal Talkies.

The accused took both the girls to a shopping mall. After spending time in mall, the accused asked the other girl to wait in the mall and till they return after taking selfie from a building.

After half an hour, the two returned and went home. The family members took note of change in girl’s behaviour. When the family asked about her problem, she narrated the ordeal. The family reached he Mangalwara police station on Tuesday evening and filed the complaint. The police have registered the case under Sections 366,376 of IPC and POCSO Act against the accused.