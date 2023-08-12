Bhopal: Minor Raped By Father's Friend | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father’s friend at a deserted place, police said on Saturday. The police added that the incident took place on Friday night and efforts were on to arrest the accused.

Nishatpura police station house officer (SHO) Rupesh Dubey said victim, a student of Class 11, approached the police on Saturday, stating that her father’s friend Nasir used to visit their house frequently and formed a friendship with him.

The friendship turned into a love affair and Nasir lured her into marriage trap. On Friday night, he called up girl’s mother and told her to send her outside the house for few minutes.

When the girl went outside, Nasir took her to a deserted area and allegedly outraged her modesty. When the survivor protested, the accused threatened to kill her.

After committing the despicable act, Nasir dropped her outside her house. She then approached the cops and lodged a complaint against Nasir. Nasir is on the run.

