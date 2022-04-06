Bhopal: Minor raped by 17-year-old neighbour

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year old girl and student of class 9 was raped by the 17-yearl-old neighbour under Gunga police station area, said police on Wednesday.

Police station incharge Ramesh Rai told Free Press that mother of the victim approached police station and filed a complaint against the neighbour on Wednesday. The complaint stated that neighbour raped the girl on April 2 when she was alone in the house.

The case came to fore when the girl reached house of victim and claimed that she was his wife.

The news spread in area like a wildfire. When victim’s mother came to know, she reached the house of accused. She asked about her daughter and the daughter told her that they had became husband and wife and she would not leave the house. The victim’s mother said that neighbours hatched a conspiracy to shield the boy.

The police have registered the case under Sections 376, 354 of IPC and POCSO Act. No arrest has been made into the case.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 11:09 PM IST