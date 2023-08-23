Bhopal: Minor Kidnapped, Raped By Neighbour | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year old girl was kidnapped and raped twice by her neighbor under Piplani police station, said the police here on Tuesday. According to police, the victim is the student of class 8.

Accused Vikas Meena is her neighbour. They knew each other for long time. The accused lured her for marriage. In March, accused took away the girl to Ashta and kept her there for long time and raped her.

The victim’s family members reported the matter to police. After that, the girl returned to her family. Recently, she was kidnapped again and taken to Ashta. After returning from Ashta, the girl contacted her brother and sought help.

The family again approached police and filed the complaint.

The police have registered the case against the accused under sections related to kidnapping, raping minor and sections of POSCO Act and have started searching the accused of the case.

