Bhopal: Minor inmate of tribal hostel strangulated

BHOPAL: A seven-year-old student of state-run Tribal hostel at Patel Nagar was strangulated to death on Wednesday. His body was found lying inside the hostel.

Piplani police said that initial post mortem report revealed that the boy had been strangulated.

Police said that the deceased has been identified as Suraj Khare.

He was found lying near the bathroom around 7 in the evening. He was seen there by the staff and was rushed to JP hospital.

Initially it was told that the student died after he fell in the bathroom but when doctors grew suspicious after they failed to found any visible injury marks over the body and nothing came out through his mouth and it was during the further investigation that strangulation was confirmed in the post mortem report.

City superintendent of police (CSP) Govindpura Amit Kumar said that post mortem report revealed strangulation.

He said it was not possible to identify the suspect as post mortem report has revealed the reason of death and further investigation has been started.

The boy was a student of class I and used to live at the hostel. Hostel warden rushed him to a hospital.

The statements of the warden, staff and other hostel student would be recorded, said police.

Body was sent for the post mortem after the preliminary investigation. The police have registered a case under section 174 of the CrPC and started further investigation.

Investigation officer sub inspector Praveen Thakrey said the postmortem report will reveal the amount of force used to strangulate the boy.

He said it is not clear as if any inmate of his age group killed him or if the staff was behind it.