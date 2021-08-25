Bhopal: Minor girl shown obscene videos and raped, victim's family alleges delay in FIR

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A class-10 student allegedly raped her friend’s sister in Bhopal, police said on Wednesday.

The victim’s family alleged that they were made to sit at the police station for more than 8 hours to lodge a complaint.

The incident took place at BDA colony in Salaiya area under Misrod police station. The police have registered a case and also detained the accused.

The survivor, 16, who belongs to Khandwa district, lives with her mother and brother. Her parents have separated.

The girl, a class-10 student, in her complaint to police said she was alone at home when the accused barged into her home and forced her to watch obscene videos. Subsequently, he raped her.

The accused also threatened her with dire consequences if she would reveal the incident to anyone.

On Tuesday morning, the girl suffered uneasiness. She revealed the incident to her mother, who took her to the police station and lodged a complaint.

The survivor’s mother claimed that she reached the police station along with her daughter at 8AM, but the case was registered in the evening.

She also alleged that accused family members reached the police station and were forcing her daughter to get married with him and didn’t lodge the police complaint.

In-charge of Misrod police station, Niranjan Sharma said that a case was registered under relevant sections of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences and further investigation was on. He, however, refuted the allegation of the victim's family.

ALSO READ Indore: Manoj Bajpayee in city for defamation suit hearing

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 12:53 PM IST