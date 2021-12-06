Bhopal: Minor girl raped, accused absconding

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl was allegedly raped by her close relative in Tila Jamalpura locality of Bhopal, sources said on Monday.

The girl, 16, had come to her elder sister's home. She was alone at home, when brother-in-law of her sister barged into the home and raped her on pretext of marriage.

The accused, as the victim girl claimed in her complaint to police, raped her on many occasions. When she asked him to get married, the accused refused the same and threatened her of dire consequences.

The girl later went back to her house and narrated the ordeal to her parents, who took her to the police station and lodged a complaint.

The police said that a case had been registered against the accused and he would be arrested soon.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 12:48 PM IST