Bhopal: Minor girl harassed by school senior, father assaults accused

BHOPAL: An 11-year-old girl was allegedly harassed by her school senior in Bilkhiria on Tuesday. The girl informed her parents about the incident and the father assaulted the accused boy, said police.

The boy lives in Kolua Khurd village while the victim lives in nearby village, said the cops.

The police have registered a counter case against each other. The Bilkhiria police said the girl was heading towards her house on Tuesday afternoon, when the 14-year-old accused waylaid her.

He made some obscene remarks on the girl and harassed the victim after which she ran away from there, and informed her parents about it.

The girl’s father went to the home of accused and assaulted him. The accused man also made some caste-based remarks, said police. The Bilkhiria police were informed and counter cases were registered against each them.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 06:36 PM IST