Bhopal: Minor Girl Found Pregnant 4 Months After Rape

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The TT Nagar police have arrested an 18-year-old youth on charges of raping a minor girl in the TT Nagar locality in February 2023, the police said on Monday. The police added that the matter came to light when the girl became 4 months pregnant. Police said the girl, aged 14, had gone to the place of an acquaintance in TT Nagar to attend a funeral when she was sexually assaulted by the accused.

Threatening her of dire consequences, he asked her to keep silent. When the girl’s condition began deteriorating in June 2023, her family took her to a doctor, who told them that she was four months pregnant. When the girl’s kin counselled her, she narrated her ordeal to them, after which a complaint was lodged at the TT Nagar police station and the accused was arrested.