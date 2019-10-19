Bhopal: Minor girl files rape complaint against her brother’s friend

BHOPAL: A 16-year-old girl has filed a rape complaint against friend of her brother.

The SHO of Piplani Rakesh Shrivastava said that the girl is a high school student and she claimed that the accused is friend of her brother so he used to visit her house frequently.

In August she accompanied him to Bhojpur and while on their way back he took her to a hotel and sexually assaulted her. He took photographs and cut a video of the girl on his phone and threatened her of life after which he left the victim.

Few days ago the accused took her to a secluded place and again outraged her modesty. She alleged that he would pressurised her to meet him whenever she go to school. Fed up with his she narrated the tale to her mother and lodged a complaint with Piplani police.