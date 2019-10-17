Bhopal: Minor fire in new market sparks panic

BHOPAL: A minor fire in New Market sparked panic on Thursday. Power supply in the areas was suspended as the firefighters battled to douse the blaze. The fire tenders had a tough time entering the highly congested market. The traders themselves ran to control the blaze. Two teams of fire brigades, one from the multi-level parking and another from the Mata Mandir headquarters were rushed to the area. It took just 15 minutes to douse the fire, however, it caused considerable damage as the market was flooded with goods and stuff in wake of the festive season. Ajay Devnani, secretary of New Market Traders Association said that due to encroachment in the market the fire tenders had a tough time to reach the site. He said the association has requested the officials of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) many a time to make separate arrangement for the vendors who illegally occupy roads, but no concrete steps are being taken. We have made a proposal and would hand it over to BMC in this connection, he added.