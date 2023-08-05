Bhopal: Minor Boy Complains Against Father For Making Him, Brother Work As Daily wage Labourers

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A minor boy aged 17 years has filed a complaint against his father at the Teela Jamalpura police station for forcing him and his younger brother to give up studies and work as daily wage labourers, the police said on Friday. Teela Jamalpura police station house officer (SHO) Ayush Gupta said that the boy approached the police on Thursday late night, and said that a divorce case is going on between his parents at the Shujalpur district court.

His mother had also demanded maintenance from his father, the boy said. The boy further alleged that his father who works as a daily wage labourer forced him and his younger brother to stop going to school and work as labourers.

He also said that his father often used to thrash his younger brother too. SHO Gupta said that a notice has been sent to the accused man, and he shall be arrested if he does not show up at the police station.

