Bhopal: Ministers seek rehabilitation plan for displaced persons

BHOPAL: The minister for public relation PC Sharma and urban development minister Jaivardhan Singh on directed the authorities to present the plan they have for rehabilitating T T Nagar traders who will be displaced owing to the development work being undertaken in area under smart city.

Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL) is carrying out an area based development (ABD) work around the TT Nagar Dussehra maidan.

Expressing concern over the rumors doing rounds, the ministers told the officials to ensure that no displaced person is left in lurch. The ministers asked the officials of BSCDCL to present their plan to rehabilitate the shopkeepers and other residents who would be displaced owing to the developmental work. There are apprehensions among people many people would lose their and houses for the ABD and other projects of the BSCDCL in the next few months.

Earlier, also the dispute over rehabilitation of residents of smart road had created trouble for the officials of BSCDCL and there were reports of clashes between the officials and locals.

The ministers were informed that all those who have been displaced for smart road and other development works have already been shifted to the transit houses.

Deepak Singh, chief executive officer (CEO) BSCDCL said the ministers enquired about the proposed development plans and the status of those undergoing in the area. We have arranged transit houses and other buildings are been constructed to accommodate the displaced ones, he added.

Corproator Amit Sharma said that public relations minister has sought to know the rehabilitation plan for the affected people who have lost jobs/houses.

Shabista Zaki, corproator said that the residents of her ward who suffered losses owing to development of smart city are yet to be compensated. The smart city authorities need to provide detail rehabilitation plan chalked out for all affected persons.