Bhopal: Ministers’ New Year Celebrations To Be Low-Key Affair

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the New Year approaches, Free Press spoke to some ministers to know their plans on New Year Day.

Excerpts:

Aidal Singh Kansana, Sumawali

Seek Khatu Shyam’s blessings

“I plan to visit Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan. After I return, I will celebrate the occasion with people of my Assembly constituency.”

-Aidal Singh Kansana, Sumawali

Rakesh Shukla, Mehgaon

Will be with people

“I intend to celebrate New Year in my Assembly constituency, with people there. I will warmly greet every individual.”

-Rakesh Shukla, Mehgaon

Nagar Singh Chouhan, Alirajpur

No English New Year

“I am not planning anything. I don’t celebrate English New Year. I am Sanatani and I celebrate Diwali and other festivals. My focus is on Hindu New Year, that’s what I will celebrate.”

-Nagar Singh Chouhan, Alirajpur

Lakhan Patel, Pathariya

Nothing special

I’ve chosen to abstain from personal celebrations. Instead, I plan to visit people of my Assembly constituency to interact with them with an aim to deepen the bond with them.

-Lakhan Patel, Pathariya

Krishna Gour, Govindpura

Stay at home

"I always visit a religious place on New Year day. But this year, I am not well so won't be visiting any place. I will stay at home."

-Krishna Gour, Govindpura