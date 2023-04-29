Bhopal: Ministers, MLAs want changes in Ladli Behna Yojana criteria

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ministers and the legislators want some changes in the eligibility criteria for Ladli Behna Yojna, the most ambitious project of the government, launched before the election.

Sunday is the last day for registration under the scheme. The government has so far received 1.15 crore applications.

The ministers and the legislators want some changes in the criteria for eligibility under the scheme, so that those who have been left may also get the benefit of the scheme.

According to sources, a few ministers and legislators met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and urged him to include those women in the scheme, who were left.

The BJP organisation was told that the party would get the benefit of this scheme if more and more women were included in it.

The main demand of the BJP leaders is that the age limit for eligibility should be reduced from 23 to 18 years.

The benefit of the scheme is meant for married women, but the BJP leaders want that the unmarried girls should also be included in it.

According to the scheme, the women of a family having five acres and a tractor-trolley are not eligible for it.

Nevertheless, the BJP leaders from rural areas want that this condition should be removed.

In rural areas, many farmers have five acres and a tractor-trolley. Therefore, if the women of those families are not included in the scheme, there may be anger, the BJP leaders feel.

There are 2.46 crore women voters in the state. Since the conditions for eligibility of benefits under the scheme are tough, half of them have been left.

On the other hand, the Congress has begun to say that those women who have been left will be included in the scheme after the party comes to power.

The party has also promised to give Rs 1,500 instead of Rs 1,000 to every woman.

Against this backdrop, the BJP leaders fear that the women’s votes they have been getting for all these years may slip out of their hands because of the shortcomings in the scheme.

According to a senior minister, if the conditions made by the bureaucrats are not changed, the scheme will cause a big loss to the party instead of giving benefits.

The women who have not been included in the scheme are angry and it is clear, the minister said.

According to sources, the Chief Minister has assured the BJP leaders that the conditions for eligibility will be changed after the first installment is transferred to the beneficiaries’ accounts.

