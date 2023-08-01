Bhopal: Ministers Keen Only On Transfer, Posting, Says Angry Yashodhara

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Technical Education Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia, known for her anger, fumed at her cabinet colleagues at a meeting on Tuesday.

There was a proposal for setting up six new ITIs. When the proposal came up, a few ministers demanded ITIs in their constituencies.

Source said, this made Yashodhara angry. She said demand for setting up ITIs in such places as ministers wanted was absurd. This will only lead to wastage of government money. Initially, minister Prabhuram Choudhary demanded setting up of ITIs and, then, they seek posting of employees, she said, adding that they are keen only on transfer posting.

For this reason, the teachers are facing problems and doctors are in trouble, she said.

When Yashodhara was speaking, her ministerial colleagues were keeping mum. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tried to pacify her urging her to talk on other issues on the agenda. Yashodhara had locked horns with her cabinet colleagues on several occasions. Once she had an altercation with Arvind Bhadoria and a heated exchange with Pradyumnya Singh Tomar.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)