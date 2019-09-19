Bhopal: Ministers indifferent to flood-hit people; Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused the ministers of being indifferent to the plight of the flood-affected people. The Congress ministers are keeping away from the flood-hit areas and on the contrary attacking the BJP leaders who are going in areas and listening to the woes of the people, said Chouhan.

“I have visited many areas even social organisations reached the flood-affected families but neither the administration nor the ministers could reach out to the rain-hit people,” alleged Chouhan while talking to media here on Wednesday.

The former CM took on the Congress leaders who are accusing him of showing off. “I don’t know why the ministers criticising me when I am talking about the misery of flood affected people.

Wherever I go, they (Cong leaders) are raising allegations. Is there any issue in raising the issues of flood-affected people… Is it a drama to meet the flood-hit families,” asked the senior BJP leader.

“You are sleeping and we are fighting for their right. For you it is a drama. And now you all are saying that we should write a letter to the PM for the relief,” he added.

The government should write a letter to the PM, said Chouhan, adding that state has all the constitutional rights to write a letter to the PM and ask for the relief.

BJP is helping the government and on the contrary the Congress leaders are levelling all sorts of allegations, said the former CM.