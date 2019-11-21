Bhopal: Minister seeks information about assignments to NGO

BHOPAL: Urban administration minister Jaivardhan Singh has sought information about Bhopal Municipal Corporation assigning work of branding of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to NGO Swapnil Education Society, which was connected to Honey Trap scandal accused Swapnil Jain.

Singh, after publication of the news in Free Press, has sought complete information from Bhopal Municipal Corporation commissioner Vijay Dutta about assigning the said work to the NGO. Singh said the matter would be thoroughly examined and no irregularity would be allowed.

According to Dutta, Swapnil Education Society, after its name surfacing in Honey Trap scandal, was issued notice to furnish information. Dutta said that chairman of the Society told that Shweta and Swapnil were not included the members of the Society.

Mayor-in-Council (MIC), housing in charge, Manju Barakia said she has no information about the assignment of this work. She said she was not present in some of the meetings also.

There are several members of Swapnil Education Society and Sanidhya Society who are similar.

The members of the MIC are also raising questions on assigning works to a specific NGO. They said the works assigned by the BMC to the NGO should be investigated.