Bhopal: Minister says corona is under control, no closure of schools

BHOPAL: The school education minister Inder Singh Parmar, talking to a section of media on Monday, had said that the situation is under control. “Schools will remain open as nominal cases of corona are being reported. If corona cases increase abnormally, then a review meeting will be held where medical experts will give their opinion. The decision to close schools will be taken after a review meeting,” Parmar had said.

Bhopal district education officer Nitin Saxena said that at present special examinations for the students of class 10 and 12 are going on and will conclude on September 25. “We haven’t received any instructions from higher officials about closure of schools till date. Any decision regarding it will be taken only after opinion of medical experts,” said Saxena.

Parents body, Palak Mahasangh, remains adamant not sending children to schools. “Medical experts have warned that third wave will have biggest impact on children and no vaccine has been approved so far the children. We are running campaign to aware parents that they should not send their children to schools till vaccine for children is introduced and they get inoculated,” said Prabodh Pandya, secretary of Palak Mahasangh.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 07:51 PM IST