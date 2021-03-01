Bhopal: Minister, retired bureaucrats get Covid vax

BHOPAL: The Health minister, retired bureaucrats, Lokayukta, sadhus, doctors and other senior citizens received jabs shots of vaccines on the first day of Phase-2 inoculation programme which commenced on Monday in the state at 186 session sites.

Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary received vaccine at JP Hospital. Retired bureaucrats like former chief secretary Parasuram, AV Singh, BP Singh, Nirmla Buch, SK Mishra and Prabhanshu Kamal also got jabs. Besides them, Lokayukta Justice NK Gupta also got the vaccination.

Medical Education minister Vishwash Sarang took Dr NP Mishra, former Dean Gandhi Medical College, for vaccination. Similarly, former GMC Dean Dr Mahon Tankwal, Anguri Jain, Dr Sardar Kulwant Singh got vaccines.On March 1, vaccination for senior citizens and people having comorbities launched at 186 sites in MP.

Many sants also came out for the jab. Swami Akhileshwarand Giri got shot in Jabalpur. Similarly, Gwalior MP Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar got vaccination. It was rush for beneficiaries at the sites in comparison to vaccination of Phase-1.