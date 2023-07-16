Bhopal: Minister Releases Book In Bhargava’s Memory | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister for Jal Shakti and Food Processing Prahlad Singh Patel released the book, By The Way, published in the memory of senior journalist late Anshuman Bhargava on Saturday. This book has the writes up of Bhargava penned down on myriad subjects and issues.

Praising the contribution of Bhargava in the field of journalism, Patel said that he had a personal bonding with Bhargava who left his imprint in journalism through his writing. He said book of Bhargava would inspire young journalists.

It was Megha Vijaywargia and Mayank Vishnoi who played the pivotal role in bringing up the book.

On this occasion, bureaucrats including retired IAS officer Manoj Shrivastava, IPS Officer Manish Shanker Sharma, IPS Officer Upendra Jain, veteran journalist Girijashankar were also present. Large number of journalists from different media groups also participated in the programme.

