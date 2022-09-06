Bhopal: Minister rejects Opposition’s charges on take home ration

Medical Higher Education Minister Vishwas Sarang |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Medical Higher Education Minister Vishwas Sarang on Tuesday rejected all the allegations levelled by Opposition against state government on Take Home Ration (THR).

Citing the AG draft report, Opposition pointed out gross irregularities in supply and transportation of THR given to out-of-school adolescent girl students (OOSAGs).

Sarang told media that it was only a draft report of Auditor General (AG). Women and Child Development Department will give timely reply on the matter. “Draft report is not the final report,” he added.

He said one point is being raised strongly that during THR supply, vehicles used were used. Government collected information and found that THR was transported through 1,734 trucks. AG had initially objected to use of 34 vehicles by underlining that numbers were not of trucks. When government tried to know, it found that all 34 numbers had difference of only one number due to clerical error and all numbers were actually of trucks. In challan, wrong number was entered. He claimed that THR transportation was done in correct manner.

He said that another point raised was regarding quality. He stated that AG report mentioned about THR from April 2019 to February 2020. “We all know that Kamal Nath government was in power that time,” he remarked.

He said when BJP government came to know about the shortcomings, it withheld payment of Rs 35 crore.

Rejecting the charge of opposition that plants don’t have THR supply capacity, he cited capacity of one plant and said that this plant’s capacity was 400 MT per month.

He said that from 2018 to 2021-22, state government adopted transparent system and ensured that THR reached girls who are not coming to schools. In 2018-19, number of such girls was 2.26 lakh. When government adopted transparent system in 2019, the number came down to 15,000 in 2021-22.

