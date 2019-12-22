Bhopal: Minister P C Sharma joins hundreds in ‘Kalash’ yatra

BHOPAL: ‘Nari ka samman jahan hai, sanskriti ka utthan wahan hai..,’ ‘21th Sadi Nari Sadi…’ and ‘Jagegi Bhai Jagegi Nari Shakti Jagegi…’

These slogans were raised in an event ‘Kalash Yatra,’ held at Nehru Nagar on Sunday. It was part of inaugural day of five-day ‘24 Kundiye Gayatri Mahayagya’, organised under the aegis of Akhilvishwa Gayatri Parivar Shantikunj Haridwar.

Some more slogans of Gayatri Parviar like ‘Hum Sudhrenge Yug Sudhrega, hum badlenge yug badlega…,’ in the event.

Minister for public relations P C Sharma joined and carried ‘Kalash’ on their head. The event began from Nehru Nagar and ended at Lalsingh Ground.

He was accompanied by district women Congress president Santosh Kansana, corporator Guddu Chouhan and many others.