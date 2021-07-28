Bhopal: Minister Om Prakash Saklecha inaugurates oxygen plant in LNCT premises

Bhopal: Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Industries Om Prakash Saklecha inaugurated an oxygen plant at Lakshmi Narain College of Technology (LNCT) premises on Wednesday.

He was the chief guest at the event. Chancellor of LNCT University JN Chouksey said many people lost lives due to shortage of oxygen during second wave of corona pandemic.

He said there is no shortage of oxygen now keeping in view the third possible Covid wave. “So, in a very short time, say within a month, an oxygen plant was set up at a cost of Rs 9.85 crore. About 850 cylinders of oxygen gas will be produced daily at the plant,” Chouksey added.

Former protem speaker Rameshwar Sharma was present as special guest. Saklecha and Sharma visited incubation centre in the campus. They discussed start up projects with young entrepreneurs. The secretary and director of LNCT Group, Jaap Air Products, proposed vote of thanks.