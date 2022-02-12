Bhopal: Minister flags off weekly Bhopal-Rewa train

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State medical education minister Vishvas Sarang flagged off the weekly special Bhopal-Rewa superfast train at Rani Kamlapati Railway station here on Saturday. Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw virtually flagged off the train. The train will run every Saturday. Lok Sabha (Bhopal) MP Pragya Thakur virtually joined the flaf-off ceremony.

It will halt at Vidisha, Bina, Sagar, Damoh, Katni, Mudwara, Maihar, Satna and Rewa railway stations.

Train Bhopal-Rewa (02195) will leave at 2.30 pm for Rewa. It will leave Rewa at 2.30 pm.

Similarly, Jabalpur-Nainpur train (05713) has resumed operation. Due to corona, it was cancelled. Now it will ply daily.

