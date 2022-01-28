Bhopal: Minister deletes controversial post from social media after being trolled

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Department of Higher Education (DHE) minister Mohan Yadav had to delete his post from social media platforms after he faced criticism for his controversial remarks against the Father of the Nation.

The social media post by Yadav on Republic Day earned Congress partyís ire. Besides, users trolled him for his obnoxious remarks. Yadav had made a veiled attack on Mahatma Gandhi in his tweet.

The higher education minister posted it on Facebook at 12.14 am on January 28. The Republic Day parade had Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel. Those not present (reflected ) in the parade were fake father of nation, or fake chacha or fake iron lady ... Parade had tableau of Kashi Vishwanath, Vaishno Devi and view of Sanatan Sanskriti. My country is changing..is really attaining independence.

Reacting on the controversial tweet, Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta said by making such comments, Yadav demonstrated the kind of education he has received.

Expecting respect for freedom fighters from people who preferred pension of Rs 60 per month from British and those who gave witness statements against Bhagat Singh in court is unmerited. Sangh and BJP support ideology of assassins of Mahatma Gandhi, said Gupta.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan should remove such minister from his cabinet immediately, demanded the Congress.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 11:58 PM IST