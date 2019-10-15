Bhopal: Minister compares Bhopal’s roads with cheeks of Kailash Vijayvargiya & Hema Malini

BHOPAL: Public Relations minister PC Sharma compared the condition of state capital’s roads with the cheeks of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya and their condition after repairing with that of cheeks of yesteryear bollywood actress and BJP MP from Mathura Hema Malini. The minister may be in for some political heat with his statements.

Minister said, “Roads ki condition Kailash Vijayvargiya ke galo jaisi ho gayee hai main inhe Hema Malini Ke Gal ke tarh, sunder Banwa dunga (The condition of Bhopal roads are like the cheeks of Kailash Vijayvargiya I ensure that they become beautiful like cheeks of Hema Malini).”

Sharma made these comments when PWD Minister Sajjan Singh Verma visited many areas in state capital for repair and patch work of roads.

Verma said, “By November 30, repairing of roads will be finished. It is being carried out at a war footing all over state. There were excessive rains in state till October 14. The roads witnessed a severe damage because of poor quality of their construction. We have demanded Rs1,155 crore from central government from its disaster management fund. We will launch a probe into the substandard construction of roads and action will be taken against the guilty contractors and officials.”

Sharma said, “Repairing of roads is being carried on speedily so that people would not face problems during Diwali.” Ministers visited National Hospital, Chuna Bhatti, Nehru Nagar, Bittan market, Shahpura.