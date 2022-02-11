Bhopal: Minister announces rewards for girls' cricket teams

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Agriculture minister Kamal Patel on Friday announced a cash reward of Rs 5,000 to each of the 15 cricket teams of girls participating in a cricket tournament in Harda district. He also announced plans to provide cricket kits to all the teams.

The minister was speaking after inaugurating the two-day Harda Girls Premier League Cricket Tournament at Salyakhedi in Harda district.

The minister also announced that assistance will be provided to the school dropouts among the cricketers and that a stadium will be built in the name of martyr Ilap Singh at Salyakhedi. Ramniwas Kaleshwar and Radheshyam Jat from the district Panchayat also attended the event.

The tournament has been organised under Yuvalaya programme organised by several organisations working for the youth and women in the district. Fifteen teams comprising more than 160 girls from the district are participating in the tournament. More than 800 people, a majority of them women, were present to cheer the competing teams.

Raju Kalam, one of the spectators, who had come to see his sister Mamta play, was very happy. This will help in my sisterís growth and development, he said. The tournament has been organised to give girls from the remote tribal, rural areas an opportunity to showcase their sporting skills and to promote gender equality.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 11:38 PM IST