 Bhopal: Mini Truck Rams Into Sports Car, No Fatalities Reported
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 10:49 PM IST
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A mini truck rammed into a sports car on Atal Path Road in the early hours of Monday, following which the car overturned thrice but was back on its tyres again, the police said.

Even though the airbags of the car did not open, persons sitting inside were safe. TT Nagar police station house officer Chain Singh Raghuwanshi told Free Press that the complainant Sanjay Merotha (43) was heading towards a swimming pool with his daughter at 6.30 am by his sports car.

As his vehicle reached Platinum Plaza Square, a mini truck rushing at a high speed rammed into him, following which his vehicle overturned thrice but the airbags did not open.

The car was back on its tyres. The locals rushed to the spot to find that Merotha and his daughter were safe. The truck driver managed to flee the spot. The cops were informed who reached the spot and seized the truck.

Following this, Merotha has written to the company, attaching with it a photo of the condition of the car and the copy of First Information Report.

