Bhopal: Min Sisodia Misused Govt Funds Worth Rs 8.47 Crore: Congress

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party leaders have charged panchayat and rural development minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia with misusing government funds worth Rs 8.47 crore.

State Congress vice-president JP Dhonapia and party’s head of right to information wing Punit Tandon on Monday told media persons that Union Tribal Affairs Ministry had given Rs 8.47 crore for the capacity building of elected panchayat representatives in 2019-20.

Dhanopia alleged that whole amount was spent in Seoni, Barwani and Dhar districts though it was meant for all the 52 districts for training. Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj in Jabalpur, which is the subsidiary of state panchayat and rural development department, had submitted a proposal to the department to impart training to self help groups of tribal women of PESA area.

“Minister Sisodia approved the note sheet in one day, changed head of the programme and gave approval, which is against the norms of scheme,” Tandon said.

According to official procedure, the file has to be approved by additional chief secretary, principal secretary and secretary of the department. After this, it should be approved by the minister, which was not done, Dhanopia added.

The two Congress leaders said tribal welfare department, deputy commissioner, Indore, had conducted an inquiry into the matter and had found financial irregularities.

