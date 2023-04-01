 Bhopal: Millet, yoga figure in PM’s Narendra Modi interaction with children on board Vande Bharat Express
Vande Bharat Train left Bhopal station with 216 students from 38 schools on Saturday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 09:49 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interact with students onboard Vande Bharat Express, at Rani Kamlapati Station, in Bhopal on Saturday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Vande Bharat Train left Bhopal station with 216 students from 38 schools on Saturday.Before flagging off the train, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a brief interaction with the students.

Besides their studies, Modi discussed with them various other issues.

The Prime Minister wanted to know their opinion about Vande Bharat Train and how curious they were about it. He then gave them information about the train.

Modi also questioned the children about millet and wanted to know whether they had ever had any food item made of millet.

Besides being healthy and tasty, millet is an important crop for farmers, Prime Minister told the children.

He also wanted to know whether the children do yogic exercises and advised them to do yogic exercises daily to keep fit. A girl student recited a poem on Vande Bharat Train.

article-image
