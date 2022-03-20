Bhopal: Milk price rise injustice to kids, says Congress, stages protests

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress party has objected to rise in price of milk, calling it injustice to children of state where malnutrition is highest in the country. Congress also organised a protest march on Sunday against increase in rates.

“Raising milk cost by Rs 4 per litre by government-run dairy will add to malnutrition among children in Madhya Pradesh, where malnutrition is highest among children,” said Congress spokesperson Sandeep Sablok.

Government is worried more about decreasing the prices of liquor and not paying attention to hike in prices of other essential commodities, he added. Congress also staged protest at Roshanpura Square and demanded a roll-back.

“Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan should order immediate roll back of milk price,” said former minister and Congress MLA PC Sharma.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 07:46 PM IST