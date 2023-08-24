Bhopal: Milestone In India’s Space Prog Said Scientists

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Scientists in the city have hailed the lunar landing as an exceptional feat. Excerpts of what they said:

Moment Of Glory

This is a moment of glory for India and Indians. It is a milestone in India’s space programme and it will draw young and brilliant minds to space science and exploration. It is the outcome of the hard work and dedication of ISRO scientists, engineers and technicians. It is also the outcome of India’s well-thought space policy and charismatic political leadership of the nation.

- Anil Kothari, director general, MP Council of Science and Technology

Congratulated ISRO

This is a matter of great pride for every single Indian. Immediately after Vikram’s touchdown on moon’s surface, I phoned some of my friends in ISRO to congratulate them. They said that this feat became possible with contribution of every Indian scientist. I also deserve to be congratulated.

Tasneem Habib, ex-chief scientist & executive director, MPCOST

Unparalleled Success

This is a great achievement. It is an unparalleled success. The flag of India is flying high. Importantly, though Chandrayaan-3 took longer time to reach moon, we managed with a budget, which is one-third of what other countries have spent on similar missions.

- Fozia Z Haque, physics dept head, MANIT, Bhopal

Congratulations to all

As a scientist at Regional Museum of Natural History, we think of the moon as part of nature. Now, researchers came to know about its impact like what is available there and what kind of changes are found. It is a very good thing. I congratulate all the countrymen on the achievement. After all, we all are part of it.

Manik Lal Gupta, scientist, RMNH