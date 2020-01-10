Bhopal: ‘Miffed’ minister Aqueel gives swacchta maha abhiyaan launch a miss

BHOPAL: The gas relief minister Arif Aqueel did not attend the Swacchta mahaabhiyaan, that was started in the Iqbal maidan in old Bhopal on Friday.

Aqueel was angry over not being invited in the event. He was one of the chief guests in the abhiyaan.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials claimed that he was invited personally by the high-level officials.

The swacchta mahaabhiyaan began from three places in Bhopal on Friday. But, Aqueel who was the chief guest for the outing at the Iqbal maidan, did not attend it.

The law Minister PC Sharma and MLA Krishna Gaur along with Aqueel had to start the abhiyaan. The venues were in their assembly areas and they had to address to the public in the event.

Sharma and Gaur were present at their scheduled spots. Law minister inagurated the mahaabhiyaan from the 5-number area while the MLA inagurated the mahaabhiyaan from the Vishwakarma Nagar area of her constituency in Govindpura.

Aqueel said the BMC commissioner should also remain present in the event as the sanitation is responsibility of the civic body.

The programme was supposed to be attended by the Bhopal collector Tarun Pithode, divisional commissioner Kalpana Shrivastava along with Aqueel at the Iqbal maidan.

Only Shrivastava, BMC officials and corporators were present at the Iqbal maidan outing.