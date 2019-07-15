Bhopal: Mid-road sewage line work irks commuters

BHOPAL: Harshvardhan Nagar residents are having a tough time commuting owing to the dug-up roads in the locality. Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is laying sewage line right in the middle of the roads. Main line running along the road is connected to sewage lines. Earlier, the sewage lines ran parallel along the two sides of the road, however, now the civic administration has laid down the line in the center of the road. Dr Rajesh Sharma, a resident, rued “There is already sewage line network in the colony, however, BMC has dug up roads in the name of lying sewage lines causing problem to the people for last one month. When I talked to the engineer at the site, I was informed that the sewage lines are being laid at the roads’ centre length wise. This will in future cause problem as heavy vehicle like BMC sewage van and construction material loaded trucks plying on the road would damage the centrally laid sewage line. Current sewage lines are safe as they are on the road side.”

Former corporator Pravin Saxena said, “sewage generated from Harshvardhan Nagar goes directly into nullaha which is problematic. National Green Tribunal (NGT) had instructed to check direct mixing the sewage into open nullaha but since the colony lies adjacent to nullaha which bifurcates Panchsheel Nagar and Harshvardhan Nagar. STP is being developed and sewage will be directed to this plant from various colonies like Harshvardhan Nagar, Char Imli and other locality.” Santosh Gupta, BMC sewage cell in-charge, said, “We have a plan to lay sewage line in middle of road. Sewage lines from household will be connected to main the line. Thus the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is laying Sewer line in the middle of the roads. The work is underway in other colonies as well. After sewer pipes are laid, Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) will be developed connecting the sewage lines from various colonies.”