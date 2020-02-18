Bhopal: MiC to be dissolved today, divisional chief to take over as administrator

BHOPAL: Many challenges are ahead for the administrator who is all set to take charge of the cash-strapped Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday.

Divisional commissioner Kalpana Shrivastava will take over as administrator of the civic body as the tenure of the sitting Mayor-in-Council (MiC) headed by Mayor Alok Sharma is scheduled to end today.

While, the administration will have to keep its focus on routine business like regular water supply, sanitation, garbage collection, solid waste disposal and management it will have to look into pending projects like construction of Bharat Mata Mandir, complete shifting of Bhanpur trench to Adampur Chhavni, completion of Kolar water project, Arch Bridge etc.

Ensuring timely disbursement of salary will of course remain one of the major headaches for the BMC. The municipal body will have major role to play in the upcoming Railway metro project.