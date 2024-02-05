Bhopal: MiC Member Loses Temper With Pet Lovers, Video Viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor-in-Council (MiC) member Ravindra Yati lost temper with pet lovers in Kolar on Sunday. A video went viral showing confrontation between Yati and pet lovers near Lalita Nagar in Kolar. However, no FIR was registered. “Police have not registered case against anyone as nobody complained. It was confrontation between corporator and pet lovers,” Kolar police station house officer Ashutosh Upadhyaya said. In the video, Yati can be heard saying, “It is my territory and no one can make video. It is matter of my personal privacy.

I hold constitutional post.” Yati was heard scolding pet lovers and telling police to snatch handsets and disallow people to make video. Pet lovers who were mostly women told Yati not to misbehave with them. Yati told police to register FIR against pet lovers. In response, pet lovers said they would lodge counter complaint against him for his misbehaviour. The BMC Leader of Opposition Shabista Zaki said, “It does not look nice for any public representative to behave like this in public. Yati lost temper in public.”

Yati abused us

Resident Swati Gaurav told police that she was called by additional municipal commissioner Ranvir Singh as she had lodged complaint against irregularities taking place at Animal Birth Control centre. “I went to Lalita Nagar after Singh called me. Police was also present. There, MiC member Ravindra Yati abused us and our NGO,” she added.