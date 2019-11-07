Bhopal: MGPS observes Meatless Day

BHOPAL: “Eating an egg is indirectly equal to eating a chick which is not good and healthy,” said counselor Dr Archana Gupta in a session on ‘Meatless Day’, organsied at Mithi Gobindram Public School (MGPS) for the students of class I and II on Thursday. The day is celebrated on the occasion of birthday of Sadhu TL Vaswani to motivate the students and society to be vegetarian.

She further explained that eating non-veg foods may lead to many harmful diseases like Cancer, Diabetes which is indirectly more costly than vegetables. She advised them that they should obey their parents and say NO to non-veg.

“Vegetarian food is healthier as it contains fiber which gives us energy and power which in turn helps us to grow fast, said Archana, adding to which she gave examples of some animals like elephant and horse which are vegetarian and strong.

Mini Nair, Co-ordinator, MGPS, first discussed some general things about why not to eat non-veg foods. Later she explained that we can’t live without animals.