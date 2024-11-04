Bhopal Metro Likely To Start In July; Indore Roll-Out In January Next Year | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation is planning to roll out first commercial operation of Metro in Bhopal and Indore next year. The plan is to start Metro operation in Indore in January. It will start in Bhopal in July.

According to senior corporation official, with recent arrival of two more sets of Metro trains, Indore has seven sets of Metro trains. More Metro sets will be received for Indore in the coming months. In all, 25 sets of Metro trains have been sanctioned for Indore.

Before operation of Metro trains, Safety Commissioner will visit Indore and Bhopal to check the infrastructure and other facilities. It is after his certification that commercial operation of Metro train will commence in both the cities.

"Safety commissioner is invited to check the infrastructure and other things two months before commercial operation of Metro train. In Indore, Safety Commissioner is likely to visit either in December or in first week of January," said an official of Metro corporation.

DPR for Mandideep

No substantial progress has been made for extending Metro facility from Rani Kamlapati station to Mandideep. This can be guaged from the fact a Detail Project Report has yet to be prepared. "It is up to the government to take a call in this regard. At next meeting, we will draw government’s attention to it," a Metro corporation official said.