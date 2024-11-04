 Bhopal Metro Likely To Start In July; Indore Roll-Out In January Next Year
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Metro Likely To Start In July; Indore Roll-Out In January Next Year

Bhopal Metro Likely To Start In July; Indore Roll-Out In January Next Year

According to senior corporation official, with recent arrival of two more sets of Metro trains, Indore has seven sets of Metro trains.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 01:35 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal Metro Likely To Start In July; Indore Roll-Out In January Next Year | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation is planning to roll out first commercial operation of Metro in Bhopal and Indore next year. The plan is to start Metro operation in Indore in January.  It will start in Bhopal in July.

According to senior corporation official, with recent arrival of two more sets of Metro trains, Indore has seven sets of Metro trains. More Metro sets will be received for Indore in the coming months. In all, 25 sets of Metro trains have been sanctioned for Indore.

Before operation of Metro trains, Safety Commissioner will visit Indore and Bhopal to check the infrastructure and other facilities. It is after his certification that commercial operation of Metro train will commence in both the cities.

"Safety commissioner is invited to check the infrastructure and other things two months before commercial operation of Metro train. In Indore, Safety Commissioner is likely to visit either in December or in first week of January," said an official of Metro corporation.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Western Railway Commuters Raise Concerns Over Extra Helmet Storage Charges At Parking Lots, Demand Action
Mumbai: Western Railway Commuters Raise Concerns Over Extra Helmet Storage Charges At Parking Lots, Demand Action
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Committed To Making Mumbai Slum-Free,' Says CM Eknath Shinde During Rally In Kurla
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Committed To Making Mumbai Slum-Free,' Says CM Eknath Shinde During Rally In Kurla
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP MLC Prasad Lad Extends Support To MNS Candidate Amit Thackeray In Mahim
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP MLC Prasad Lad Extends Support To MNS Candidate Amit Thackeray In Mahim
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'I Am Not A Mahayuti Candidate,' Says Nawab Malik
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'I Am Not A Mahayuti Candidate,' Says Nawab Malik
Read Also
Bhopal Metro To Run Between 8 Stations In First Phase
article-image

DPR for Mandideep  

No substantial progress has been made for extending Metro facility from Rani Kamlapati station to Mandideep. This can be guaged from the fact a Detail Project Report has yet to be prepared. "It is up to the government to take a call in this regard. At next meeting, we will draw government’s attention to it," a Metro corporation official said. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Overheard In Bhopal: Time For Rehabilitation; Many Claimants; Anger Prevails; Chances Of Transfer &...

Overheard In Bhopal: Time For Rehabilitation; Many Claimants; Anger Prevails; Chances Of Transfer &...

Bhopal Metro Likely To Start In July; Indore Roll-Out In January Next Year

Bhopal Metro Likely To Start In July; Indore Roll-Out In January Next Year

Bhopal Crime Round-Up: Middle-Aged Man, Wife Held For Molesting Minor; Man Kills Self After Wife...

Bhopal Crime Round-Up: Middle-Aged Man, Wife Held For Molesting Minor; Man Kills Self After Wife...

MP Weather Updates: Temperature Much Above Normal In Bhopal, Seven Other Divisions

MP Weather Updates: Temperature Much Above Normal In Bhopal, Seven Other Divisions

Madhya Pradesh: Agriculture Stream In Government Schools From Next Session

Madhya Pradesh: Agriculture Stream In Government Schools From Next Session