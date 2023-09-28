Bhopal: Metro Authorities Spark Interest With Engaging Quizzes For Public

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst the ongoing testing process of Bhopal metro train, the officials of Bhopal Metro Rail are also busy initiating efforts to generate interest among people about the metro. On Wednesday, Bhopal Metro Rail took to its twitter handle (now X) asking people to give the correct name of the Metro stations. There were four options to choose from. Interestingly, youths took part in the quiz with great enthusiasm. Wednesday was the first day when two such questions were posted on the twitter handle of Bhopal Metro Rail.

The metro officials also sought feedback from youths and citizens regarding the Bhopal Metro train which is scheduled for a full-fledged trial is proposed in the first week of October. The videos of people sharing their feedback were also posted on the Bhopal Metro twitter handle.

A teenage girl said that the Metro train will save the girls from the crowded city buses. A youth said Metro will significantly cut short the travel time. Another youth said the Metro train will also help in reducing the air pollution and transform the city to a metro city.

Meanwhile, various systems of Metro Train are being tested on a daily basis. Besides, the data related to safety trial runs conducted recently are being studied minutely. The data regarding the operation of the train from Subash Nagar railway station to Rani Kamlapati Railway station has been put under the scanner and experts are analyzing it with great caution.

