Bhopal: ‘Meri Kahani’, based on life of Premchand staged

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A play ‘Meri Kahani,’ based on the entire life of Munshi Premchand, was staged on the premises of Kasturba Hostel, Gondarmau in the city on Sunday.

Dramatised and written by Gopal Dubey, the play was presented by Bhumika Natya Sanstha to mark the birth anniversary of Hindi author Premchand.

The play was based on the special events and stories of Premchand's life including early and family life and works. The play begins with Premchandra (Rehman Sheikh) plants a sapling like a gardener and in the meantime a guest Chunnu Lal Barbhasia (Lucky Raghuvanshi) comes and takes him as a gardener and says that “we have to meet Premchand, you should call him”, meanwhile Premchand comes wearing a kurta and says that “I am Premchand.”

His works Kafan and Bade Bhaisahab were also staged. The play ends with a scene in which Premchand died when he was writing his novel Mangalsutra.