Bhopal: Mentally ill youth hangs self at AIIM’s ward

A 35-year-old mentally ill patient hanged himself at his medical ward in AIIMS on Thursday. This is the second incident of suicide on the campus within a span of less than a month.

The incident had raised serious concerns over the arrangements inside India’s one of the premier medical institutions.

The patient, identified as Deepak Jaiswal, a resident of Sehore, made a noose of the bed-sheet and hanged himself to death around 11:30 am. A nurse spotted him hanging from the noose and alerted her seniors. The AIIMS management informed the Baghsewania police in the afternoon and thereafter a case was registered.

As there was no other patient in the ward at the time, police are relying solely on the statements of hospital staff. Deepak’s father runs a clinic in Sehore. The only son of his parents, Deepak was admitted to the institute for treatment of his mental illness, only two weeks ago. His mother would stay with him and on Thursday, she had gone out only to have breakfast when Deepak took the extreme step, said police.