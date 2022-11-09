Bhopal: Mentally-challenged youth kills mother, arrested

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A mentally-challenged son killed his mother suspecting that she was a witch and because of her he was not able to marry, Kohefiza police said on Wednesday.

An elderly woman died in Khanugaon village under Kohefiza police station on Tuesday late evening, said the police.

Additional deputy commissioner of police Ram Snehi Mishra told media that elder son of the deceased Ataullaha Khan had gone to take his wife from her parental house. When he returned, he found his mother lying unconscious on the ground. She was taken to the hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead.

The younger son of the deceased Farhan is mentally-challenged. The family members and the suspect that younger son might have killed her.

On Tuesday, when no one was at home, he hit his mother with a pipe and cricket bat and killed her. To show that his mother fell from the roof, he put the body on the ground and ran away, police official added. The police have registered the case under Section 302 of IPC and have arrested the accused.