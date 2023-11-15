Bhopal: Mentally-Challenged Man Held For Attacking Hospital Security Personnel

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A mentally-challenged man allegedly attacked four security personnel at Hamidia hospital on Tuesday. The man has been identified as Layeen Khan, 42.

Koh-e-fiza police station house officer (SHO) Brijendra Marskole said Khan was trying to sneak into the hospital. When he was stopped by the security personnel, he landed into an argument with them. When the guards kept on denying entry to him, he attacked them with a blade.

According to the injured security personnel, the accused was in an inebriated state. While a security personnel, Sanjay Tyagi, was grievously injured, three others sustained minor injuries. Tyagi sustained injuries on his hands and legs.

SHO Marskole quoted Superintendent of the Hamidia hospital, Dr Ashish Gohia, saying that the man is mentally-challenged and has a tendency to create ruckus. The accused was taken into custody thereafter, claimed the police.

