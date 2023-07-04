Bhopal: Mend Cracks Where You Find Them, Venugopal Tells Cong Leaders

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The AICC general secretary KC Venugopal has asked the state party leaders to find cracks in the organisation and mend them before Assembly election.

The issue was discussed at party’s political affairs committee (PAC) meeting held here on Monday. Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will kick-start party’s second phase of poll campaign in the state. In every 15 days, former chief minister Kamal Nath holds PAC meeting to prepare party leaders for Assembly elections 2023. The AICC general secretary KC Venugopal gave instructions to the members to works towards One Booth Strong Booth initiative. He also asked them to prepare list of polling stations were Congress faced defeat in last three elections. He also asked SC, minority wing to hold the meetings at sector level.

Party sources said strategy related to visit of Prime Minister and Home Minister was discussed. The issue of former minister Jitu Patwari’s conviction was also discussed.

The party leaders want to promote image of Priyanka Gandhi in pre-poll campaign. The leaders have scheduled three visits of Priyanka Gandhi in the state. Probably, she will start her second innings from Gwalior, the bastion of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. She had visited Jabalpur in June.