Bhopal: Memo seeking formation Sindhi Welfare Commission submitted

BHOPAL: A delegation led by the president of the Indus Army Rakesh Kukreja submitted a memorandum to the Governor Lalji Tandon regarding the formation of the Sindhi Welfare Commission,

Through the memorandum, Kukreja told Tandon that many problems of Sindhi community after independence remain unresolved. If the Sindhi Welfare Commission is formed, all the problems of the society will be solved.

Tandon assured the delegation that they would make efforts for the formation of Sindhi Welfare Commission.

Sindhu Sena advisors Gurmukhadas Lakhmani, Darshan Kukreja, Indus Sena Sant Nagar president Sumit Ahuja, vice president Rakesh Kripalani, Dilip were present here.