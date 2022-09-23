Bhopal: Melody of Sufi, beat of King adds charm to Retina, 2022, fest at AIIMS

A musical band performing at the Retina, 2022, fest at AIIMS in Bhopal on Friday |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The melody of the Sufis and the beats of the King held the audience spellbound at Retina 2022 fest in AIIMS, Bhopal on Friday. The band Adirohah - ufff – enthralled the audience. The band accentuated the very theme of Retina - ‘live the moment’.

Besides, the audiences were seen standing, sitting, squatting all over the place to just be in that electric atmosphere.

Next, the crowd quickly flocked to the main stage to witness the beats of the King takeover. The young rapper got everyone swaying and swooning to his catchy tunes and relatable lyrics.

The Charm- Physical and mental prowess of the day were both embodied in the very first events, powerlifting and the finals of Perspicacity- the General Quiz. Smitten colours clung to ravishing faces in the halls of college as participants showcased their face painting talent. Participants tried their hands at carom, ticking away at the pieces, giggling and building rapport with students from different colleges.

The walls rung with the sonorous sounds of Reverb Solo Instrumental. The participants were sublime in their performance. People were also found tapping away at the Aekatvam Group Dance where the audience clicked their fingers with the beat of participants' feet. Melodious voices of classical music were once again awakened in the hearts by the amazing singers of Bandish Hindustan Solo.

There were gaming events for the rowdy, Golazzo football showing off their professional skills and Le Panga Kabaddi.

The day though, exhilarating with all the events, concluded with the delegates rubbing their hands at the prospect of the EDM night and in anticipation of the days ahead, with a lot of excitement and living in the moment.