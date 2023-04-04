 Bhopal: Mehragaon village sarpanch Maya Vishwakarma's struggles find place in movie Sir Madam Sarpanch
Directed by Praveen Morchhale, the film will be released in theatres on April14. It is based on real life women heroes.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 08:53 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Director Praveen Morchhale at press meet on Tuesday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The movie, Sir Madam Sarpanch, is based on the incredible stories of women who went abroad for higher studies and returned home to become sarpanch of their village. One of them is sarpanch of Mehragaon village in Narsinghpur district - Maya Vishwakarma - also known as Padwoman of India.

Directed by Praveen Morchhale, the film will be released in theatres on April14. The film recently bagged INALCO Jury Award at the 29th edition of prestigious Vesoul International Film Festival of Asian Cinemas (VIFAC) hosted in France from February 28 to March 7.

Talking to media persons here on Tuesday, Praveen said he had read about incredible women who for the love of their country, gave up a life of comfort and job opportunities abroad to return home and do something substantial for their villages. My film re-imagines the on-ground situation these super women found themselves in,” he added.

“The movie celebrates the resilience of women working within their social circles to bring about a positive change," lead actor Ariana Sajnani said.

article-image

